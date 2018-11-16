Old Trinity United Church in Kitchener on fire for second day in a row

Fire crews were at the former Trinity United Church again Friday morning, just one day after battling a blaze there for more than 10 hours.

Smoke poured from the roof of one part of the church, while multiple crews sprayed water inside.

The building has been in the process of being demolished for weeks.

Thursday's fire was caused by people who were homeless setting a fire inside to keep warm, according to fire officials.

That fire grew out of control and fire crews had to be called out at 1:30 a.m. It wasn't extinguished until around 10 a.m.

On Friday, crews were back at the scene for another fire just after 4 a.m.

The YWCA Emergency Shelter CEO Elizabeth Clarke said Thursday that staff at the nearby shelter were aware people were using the building to sleep in, and they wanted the building secured so a similar incident didn't happen again.