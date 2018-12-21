If you're travelling outside of Ontario for the holidays and plan to take pot with you, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

While it's illegal to take cannabis across the Canadian border, the rules for travelling across provincial lines can get hazy.

According to the federal government, "it is your responsibility to learn the laws of the province or territory you are going to."

Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General told CBC News anyone over the age of 19 can enter the province with cannabis they purchased legally from other Canadian jurisdictions.

The ministry also said "the federal possession limit of 30 grams also applies to the personal importation of cannabis."

It's up to you to know the rules

Most provinces and territories echo this statement, but at least two provinces say something slightly different.

Manitoba and Newfoundland both say on their websites to purchase and consume cannabis "within the province or territory you are in."

Provinces and territories have the flexibility to set restrictions when it comes to possession limits, the minimum age, public use and transporting cannabis in a vehicle.

They also all have their own systems for legal purchases.

Each province and territory has its own website detailing the legislation. Links can be found on the Government of Canada website.