Traffic stop on Eastview Road in Guelph leads to arrest of 2 women

A traffic stop in Guelph led to the arrest of two women after police noticed the woman's vehicle had plates that were supposed to be attached to another vehicle.

Guelph Police stopped the vehicle on Eastview Road at around 12:19 a.m. on Tuesday.

An investigation lead to the women being arrested as the pair were breaching conditions, police said.

A 29-year-old Guelph woman, who was the driver of the vehicle, received numerous charges under the Highway Traffic Act, as well as two counts of breach probation.

The passenger, a 21-year-old Guelph woman, was charged with four counts of breach probation.