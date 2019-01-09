Tractor crash sends 61-year-old man to hospital with critical injuries: police

A 61-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after the tractor he was driving collided with a car in Woolwich on Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police Service said it happened around 7 p.m. on Arthur Street North.

A 37-year-old Mount Forest man was driving north on Arthur when the crash happened.

That driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The tractor driver was taken to an out-of-region hospital with what police described as "critical injuries."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.