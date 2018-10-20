Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir bring skating tour to The Aud

Ice dancing team and Olympic gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are back on the ice this month, but both skaters admit skating since the 2018 PyeongChang Games has been different.

For one thing, the two are headlining in a tour they co-produced, which is coming to The Aud in Kitchener on Saturday, Oct. 27.

"It's something we've been dreaming about for a long time," Virtue said. "No matter where we've been performing in the world, we've always had this long list of things we wished we could do, and now we're finally getting to make that a reality."

The tour, dubbed the Thank You Canada Tour, includes performances by Elvis Stojko, Patrick Chan and others known to skating fans.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The two say many of their fellow Olympic skaters have joined them on the Thank You Canada Tour. (Kevin Light, CBC Sports)

'Never really conformed'

But Moir said spectators should expect the unexpected. After all, these skaters aren't performing for nine judges anymore.

"We never really conformed," Moir said. "We're still trying to use that in the show realm."

Virtue echoed that sentiment, saying one of her favourite parts of the new show happens backstage, before she and Moir step onto the ice.

"Elvis Stojko takes a moment with us backstage and ... talks about engaging the audience in a different way, finding our centres and expressing ourselves through movement, which is so refreshing," she said.

So refreshing that she said the Thank You Canada Tour won't be the pair's last go at producing. For now, she said it's been very satisfying.

The tour will move to Mississauga on Oct. 28, then on to Barrie for Oct. 31. They also have shows planned for New Brunswick, New Foundland and Prince Edward Island.

The tour will end in late November.