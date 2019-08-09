Teen basketball players from Kitchener hope to bring home junior NBA title
Girls represent Canada in junior NBA global championships
A trio of teenage girls from Kitchener took the first steps toward fulfilling their hoop dreams, after competing in the junior NBA global championships this past week in Orlando.
Leia Brown, Milana Nenadic and Sumer Lee all play for the Brampton Warriors, who are currently representing Canada in the international competition.
"It's a great opportunity for me and my team to show the world what we've got and that we play some really good basketball up here in Canada," Nenadic said.
The girls were excited to meet new people both on and off the court, learn from their peers from other teams, as well as meet some of their own professional idols.
"It's [been] incredible to meet WNBA players," Lee said.
The group said playing in the championship has been a great opportunity, one that they would encourage any young girls thinking of playing basketball to aspire to.
"If you have an opportunity, take your opportunity," said Nenadic. "Do it while you can, because it can take you to great heights."
The team will play in the semi-finals today, with the competition wrapping on Sunday.
