Parents should ditch their devices more often this year and spend more time face-to-face with their kids, according to a University of Waterloo researcher.

Dillon Browne, an assistant professor of clinical psychology, is the co-author of a recent article about technoference and its impact on families.

Technoference, a portmanteau of "technology" and "interference," is a word used by researchers to describe the way devices disrupt our lives.

Browne said there is growing evidence that these disruptions — which include everything from a ringing phone to a notification on a smart device — are affecting family relationships.

"This isn't exactly a new phenomenon. You and I will remember the old landline ringing during dinner," he said in an interview on CBC's The Morning Edition.

"What's new is the growing presence of devices that can be disruptive in virtually every situation, and the increasing number of types of interruptions, whether it's a ringer or a vibrating phone or a notification."

'Parenting is already the hardest job in the world'

Browne said there is decades of research that shows social interaction is important to many areas of child development, and there is now growing concern that devices are getting in the way.

He said other research has shown parents can be more hostile toward children when they are distracted by phones or tablets.

But Browne said it's important parents don't feel blamed or criticized for their screen use.

"These devices were specifically designed so that they would be used as much as possible," he said. "Parenting is already the hardest job in the world, and now, there's the added task of modulating this thing we're calling technoference."

Dr. Dillon Browne is a clinical psychologist and an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

How to manage technoference​

Browne has two recommendations to help parents manage the disruptions from technology.

He suggests creating a family device plan, starting with a family conversation about how you use devices and what you want face-to-face interaction to look like in your family.

It's also important for parents to be role models for their kids, Browne said.

"We all feel the inclination to check the email, check the texts, see if that person responded, see if we got likes on our social media. And it's really important for parents to model that healthy behaviour," he said.