'Teachers are really crashing': educators say April break couldn't come soon enough

Two Guelph teachers on Monday welcomed the start of April break, saying they and their colleagues have been feeling burnt out, frustrated by the constant changes from in-person and online learning.

Roberta Casagrande, a French as a second language teacher at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School, and David Del Duca, health and physical education teacher at Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School, spoke with CBC K-W's The Morning Edition.

David Del Duca said the year has worn on him and his colleagues.

"We've had teachers on leave a lot more frequently than we've seen in the past," Del Duca said. He also sees a lot of teachers who are approaching the end of their career retiring as soon as they are eligible.

"Teachers who are approaching retirement can't wait to get there — teachers who usually if they are eligible to retire in the middle of the year would teach to the end of the year, finish off that school year and then retire. We're seeing teachers who are eligible mid-year, they retire mid-year.

"I really think that it's obvious in those examples that teachers are really struggling with this and are taking advantage of the opportunity to get out through retirement," he said.

David Del Duca, health and physical education teacher at Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School, says this week’s break was badly needed, not just for teachers but for the kids and their parents as well. (John Robertson/CBC)

Del Duca said mental wellness has also been a very big concern.

"We're seeing statistics about how many teachers are on leave due to mental wellness concerns. It's just skyrocketing," he said.

"There's anecdotal evidence — people that I know — and there's statistical data to support that it's true. Teachers are really crashing for a lot of reasons."

A lack of qualified teachers

Meanwhile, Casagrande said when teachers do go on leave or are off sick there are not enough qualified replacements.

"The lack of teachers that can come in to help is just phenomenal," Casagrande said.

"We're now asking unqualified people to come in and that puts the teaching profession in jeopardy."

On a personal level, Casagrande said while she is happy for the April break, she's also feeling very tired and exhausted.

"It has been very, very trying," she said.

"I've been very stressed about going from class to class and seeing over 100 students a day and I struggle with that because my prime concerns are the kids. But trying to stay calm for them sometimes has its mental effects on me."

'A collective sigh across the province'

Del Duca said this week's break was badly needed, not just for teachers but for the kids and their parents as well.

"It was needed in March when we were scheduled to have it," Del Duca said. "When we heard that March break [was] delayed, you could hear a collective sigh across the province."

He said being in a constant state of flux has worn everyone down.

"We're always really concerned about the kids and I think the kids needed it as well. I think the parents needed it as well. We've been going through the last months with many challenges and I think March break would have been a great way to kind of break up what was happening in schools and take time to just disconnect. I think we all needed it at that time, I'm glad we have it now though," Del Duca said.

'A new-found resilience'

While pivoting to online learning has created a massive amount of stress, teachers have discovered "a new-found resilience" that they may not have had to tap into in the past.

"I think digitizing their resources has put them in a good place to be able to pivot a little bit more efficiently in the future, not to say that we would like to," Del Duca said.

"We all appreciate being in the classroom. It's the best place, but I do think that it has given us an opportunity to reach out in ways that we haven't before, collaborate with other teaching partners and colleagues to find out where the best supports are and to share our skills with our colleagues. I think that's a really good thing that has come out of the pandemic."