Inside an NFL training camp with Guelph rookie Tavius Robinson

Tavius Robinson has touched down on the Baltimore Ravens practice field as they start preparing for the 2023-24 NFL season.

The 24-year-old from Guelph, Ont. is the first player from the city and Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute (GCVI) to be drafted into the National Football League. He was selected in April by the Ravens in the fourth round, and 124th overall in the 2023 draft.

Robinson joins other rookies and team veterans taking part in what's called Voluntary Organized Team Activities. This year in Baltimore the veterans and the rookies have shown up for the drills with rookie Robinson wearing the number 95 jersey, playing defensive end, outside linebacker positions.

"Just been getting into the playbook, you know, learning the scheme, learning the techniques they teach here," said Robinson.

"So it's good. It's been good to be here and kind of get with the veterans now and learn from them, learn from our coaches and really just kind of get the playbook down and then yeah, just playing football."

Tavius Robinson joined CBC Kitchener-Waterloo for an interview from the Baltimore Ravens clubhouse to talk about his rookie experience with the team. (Joe Pavia CBC)

NFL training camp

Robinson and the Ravens run a 12 hour workout regime that starts at 6:00 a.m. The day includes meetings, gym work that includes weights, on-field exercises, and more meetings. Then it's back to the hotel where the learning continues, studying the team playbook with roomate Trenton Simpson, a rookie linebacker from Clemson University.

"[We] have grown close," he said of Simpson. "We're in the hotel, going over the playbook together, going over our footwork and stuff together."

"We don't have school now, so there's more time on just football, which I love. So it's football during the day and then we get back to our hotel and it's more football. You know, going over your playbook, watching the film, that type of stuff."

'Incredible motor'

Robinson started playing football in Guelph. He's gone from the local minor football league, to high school football at Guelph CVI, the University of Guelph Gryphons, and then the last three years at the University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss in the SEC division of the NCAA.

Tavius stands at 6 foot 6 inches, weighing 260 pounds. He's played mostly in defensive positions at the post secondary level but while he was in high school he played both offense and defense.

Former football coach at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute (GCVI) Dan Crabbe described Robinson as a player who "just loved the game".

"Yeah, he has an incredible motor," said Crabbe.

"We talk about the idea of the motor: his is like, it just never stops. He would go on the field at kickoff and basically not leave the field because he would play both sides of the ball. He'd play offensive tackle, he'd played defensive end, he would play special teams and he just never came off the field."

Tavius Robinson wearing the number 95 jersey with outside linebacker coach Chuck Smith. Tavius and the other players in the photo are wearing what are called Guardian Caps. It is a new NFL concussion safety measure introduced by the league. (Submitted by the Baltimore Ravens)

Coached father and son

Retired high school coach at GCVI Frank Tersigni says Robinson was tough on the field and a great person off the field.

"For me, knowing the family for all the years that I have and watching Tavius just grow up... He was probably one of the nicest, most humble, coachable, caring, considerate, fantastic teammates," said Tersigni.

"Well respected by all of his teammates and all of the opposition, I have not ever heard of a mean word said of Tavius."

Tersigni coached both Tavius and his father Patrick, whom he described as one of the best defensive players.

University coaches with the Guelph Gryphons Ryan Sheahan and Brian Cluff echo Crabbe and Tersigni's comments of athleticism and attitude, adding it's going to be exciting to see how the Baltimore Ravens will place him in their defensive scheme.

'Grateful'

"I'm grateful for my family and friends that have supported me up to this point. And I'm grateful for all the Canadians who set the standard before me," said Robinson.

And as for being the first player from the City of Guelph and GCVI to be drafted into the NFL, "I think the biggest thing with that is it allows other kids who have the same dreams to have someone look up to and know that their dreams are possible."