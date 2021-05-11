City of Kitchener hires director of equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives

Suzanne Charles Watson will be the director of equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives for the City of Kitchener.

Charles Watson is expected to start on June 7.

Kitchener council approved the creation of a new five-person team to support equity, diversity and inclusion across the city in October 2020.

The team will help city staff and council on issues of equity, anti-racism, Indigenous initiatives, as well as broader social issues such as homelessness, mental health and addictions.

Charles Watson comes to the role with more than 15 years of experience in designing and managing large-scale interdisciplinary research initiatives and has developed research-driven equity responsive and inclusive policies, according to the city's website.

"As a research fellow at the University of the West Indies, she provided technical advice as a subject matter expert around issues of gender and equity and most notably co-authored the university's gender policy, which was adopted by the University's Council in 2017," the city said.

Charles Watson also held the role of senior program manager at SickKids, where she put in place best practices around equity, diversity and inclusion across the hospital's Research Institute.

"She has conducted extensive training on equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) issues and worked with the Research Institute and hospital's executive teams to embed EDI principles into the organization," the city's website said.

The city adds Charles Watson is also a strong advocate of volunteerism and mentorship.

The city said it started recruiting for its five-member equity, diversity and inclusion team in January 2021 and will continue until all five members have been hired.