Local Sudanese community worry for family back home, find comfort in one another here

For Waterloo region's Sudanese community, the last 11 days have been difficult and filled with worry for family members and friends in their home country.

For Kitchener's Ida Abdalla, the news of the violence back home has impacted her so much, she says she hasn't been able to go to work.

"I took [time] off because I can't. At work I can't concentrate on my work," she told CBC News.

Abdalla has family members living in the country's capital city Khartoum, an area that has seen airstrikes and concentrated violence.

Battles between the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary group have raged in and around Khartoum, and throughout the country, since April 15. Many people living there haven't been able to leave their homes or get out of the city to safer areas.

Abdalla says constant power and internet outages in the city makes it difficult to check in on family. Either way, she said she is always checking her phone for any updates.

"Every minute, you know? Every minute," she said.

Sudanese Canadian community calls on Ottawa for help Duration 1:54 Those in Canada with ties to Sudan are looking on in horror as family and friends struggle to find not only safety, but also basic necessities.

Waterloo region is home to over 700 Sudanese people and their families. Elbagir Adbulkarim, president of the Sudanese Canadian Association Waterloo Wellington, said it's a difficult time for members of his community.

He and many in his community feel helpless right now, he said.

"There are many who have lost some of their family members due to this war and [have] some people who were injured. They feel bad," he told CBC News.

"We are one nation, so we care about each other. When you see someone is dying, that is terrifying and that is impacting us mentally and physically to see our kids suffering there."

Abdulkarim has his mother, a brother and five sisters in Sudan. He said they are living in unsafe conditions and haven't been able to leave their homes.

He said his family and others in Khartoum are running out food and water and don't have access to basic needs. A nationwide ceasefire was declared Monday that is expected to last seventy-two hours.

Abdulkarim said no humanitarian aid or medicine has been able to get into the country. He said as an organization, they are starting a fundraiser to purchase medical supplies and food to send to Sudan when it becomes possible.

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The fighting in the capital between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces resumed after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed. (Marwan Ali/The Associated Press)

'Our strength comes from our unity'

Many in the local the Sudanese community have found comfort and support in one another during this difficult time, said 20-year-old Reela Elteahir, who has friends and extended family living in Sudan.

"The thing with Sudanese people and the Sudanese community here is that we recognize our strength comes from our unity and our togetherness," she said.

That unity here in Canada and in Sudan is what's helping her get through these tough days and what's giving her hope right now, she said.

"The communication and networking is literally keeping people alive and that's just amazing to see," she said. "And they are doing this while they are heartbroken, devastated and afraid for their lives. I think that's just beautiful."

Ultimately, Elteahir, Abdulkarim and Abdalla want the conflict in Sudan to end.

"We want the conflict to end and rest so people can get back to their lives," Abdulkarim said.

A rally was held on the weekend in Toronto calling on the federal government to do more to help civilians who are trapped in Sudan. Elteahir, Abdulkarim and Abdalla were at that rally on Sunday.

Abdulkarim said the organization is working on hosting a similar rally this weekend in Kitchener.