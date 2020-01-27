Striking transit workers to resume talks with region tomorrow

Talks between the region and striking transit workers are set to resume Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

The news comes after a weekend with no discussions between the union representing Grand River Transit workers and the Region of Waterloo.

Workers went on strike on Tuesday last week.

On Monday, Unifor Local 4304 President Tim Jewell said the union is "very excited about getting back to the table."

In a tweet sent Monday morning, the Region of Waterloo also confirmed the two sides are set to meet and said the region is "committed to getting buses back on the road as soon as possible."