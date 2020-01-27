Striking transit workers to resume talks with region tomorrow
Grand River Transit workers have been on strike since last week
Talks between the region and striking transit workers are set to resume Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.
The news comes after a weekend with no discussions between the union representing Grand River Transit workers and the Region of Waterloo.
Workers went on strike on Tuesday last week.
On Monday, Unifor Local 4304 President Tim Jewell said the union is "very excited about getting back to the table."
In a tweet sent Monday morning, the Region of Waterloo also confirmed the two sides are set to meet and said the region is "committed to getting buses back on the road as soon as possible."
UPDATE: The Region and Unifor 4304 have agreed to meet to resume talks on Tuesday. The Region is committed to getting buses back on the road as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GRTstrike2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GRTstrike2020</a>—@RegionWaterloo
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.