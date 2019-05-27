New street mural coming to Kitchener Market in June

A new colourful street mural will be going up on Eby Street right outside the Kitchener Market this June.

The large mural, Market Walk, was inspired by the atmosphere and people that make up the Kitchener Market, said Nicole Beno, the local artist who created the piece.

She often frequents the Kitchener Markets on Saturdays.

"I took notice of feelings I get at the market. A feeling of community and diversity, connecting with people I've haven't seen in a while, or familiar faces," Beno said in a release.

Some of Beno's work has been featured locally at Open Sesame in downtown Kitchener and in CAFKA's Lèche Vitrine window series in 2018.

The mural is part of the Shape DTK initiative, which aims to engage the community though the creation of more fun and vibrant streets.

"We strive to tell a story about downtown and create connections to the larger community," Linda Jutzi, executive director for the Downtown Kitchener BIA, said in a release.

"Nicole's Market Walk is a cultural beacon created to connect with the thousands of people across the region visiting the Kitchener Market every Saturday."

The mural has been designed to last up to 10 years and will be installed in sections starting in early June.