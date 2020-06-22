Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations circulated online

Justin Bieber is denying allegations posted online that he sexually assaulted a woman in Austin, Texas in 2014.

The Stratford, Ont.,-born musician took to his Twitter account to detail why he says the allegations, which were posted online by a person who identified themselves as Danielle, never took place.

In a statement that has been spread on Twitter, the person identified only as Danielle says she was invited to meet Bieber after a show and then was invited to the Four Seasons hotel on March 9, 2014. The person says they consented to kiss Bieber in a hotel room, but then the person alleges he raped her.

In response to the allegations, Bieber made a series of posts on his Twitter account to refute the claims.

"There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show, I was never present at that location," Bieber wrote in the first tweet.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. —@justinbieber

Bieber says he was in Austin and he did perform at a surprise show as part of the South By Southwest music festival. But, he says he did not stay at the Four Seasons hotel and instead stayed with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez at an Airbnb, showing photos of the receipts.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action," Bieber wrote.

Over the weekend, a second Twitter user also accused Bieber of sexual assault, alleging it happened in 2015. The performer has not specifically responded to it.

CBC News was told by police in Austin, Texas, "as a matter of protocol, we do not identify whether a person is under investigation/has been a subject of an investigation."