In-person rehearsals begin as Stratford Festival preps for summer season
Ticket sales still on hold until province says how many people can attend each show
For Toronto-based actor André Sills, standing under a tent in a parking lot this past weekend felt pretty great.
In-person rehearsals got underway for the Stratford Festival. Sills plays the role of Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream.
"It was interesting," he said in an interview Tuesday on CBC K-W's The Morning Edition.
"We've been away for a long time. So, from everybody seeing everybody's faces in little rectangular boxes on Zoom to seeing real life people ... to actually see bodies was amazing."
Prior to this past weekend, the actors had been rehearsing via online meetings, which has been tough, he said.
"One thing with actors, especially actors who work in the theatre, it is about the interaction and the interaction with your scene partners and the interaction with the audience. So it was tough to lose that and also not knowing how long we're going to lose it for," he said.
Listen to the full interview with André Sills:
'People are so excited'
Ann Swerdfager, the festival's publicity director, said there was a buzz in the city as actors resumed in-person rehearsals.
"None of us can go, but apparently there was a steady stream of cars driving past to look at the tents and sort of wave from afar," she said.
"It's wonderful. People are so excited. The actors are so happy to be back working and the creative teams are thrilled to be putting together shows."
The Stratford Festival has put up outdoor canopies to hold shows outside this year. But when exactly the performances will go before a live audience has yet to be determined, she said.
While performances will be allowed in step two of the province's three-step reopening plan, the government has yet to say how many people can attend a performance.
"We're still in a bit of a holding pattern," Swerdfager said, noting until the province says how many people can attend a show, the festival can't sell any tickets.
The province has said step two can begin 21 days after step one began, which was on June 11. As well, for the second step to proceed, 70 per cent of adults must have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20 per cent must be fully vaccinated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?