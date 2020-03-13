Stratford Festival cancels performances amid coronavirus spread
Stratford Festival has cancelled performances until May 2.
Festival cancels performances between April 11 to May 2
Stratford Festival has cancelled performances until May 2.
On Friday, festival officials said the cancellations were intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Performances are cancelled from April 11 to May 2, as are all public events scheduled in the festival's facilities in March and April.
Cancelling events in the facilities is meant to protect the artists and crew, while cancelling performances is meant to protect audiences and the wider Stratford community, according to executive director Anita Gaffney.
The festival will be contacting ticket holders to arrange re-bookings for shows.
Gaffney said the decision will have a "multi-million-dollar impact on our organization and the surrounding tourism economy."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.