Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night and premiere of The Diviners hit the stage in Stratford Festival's 2024 season

The Stratford Festival has released the 12 productions its set to stage in 2024 and it includes classics as well as three world premieres.

The festival will highlight three Shakespeare plays:

Romeo and Juliet.

Twelfth Night.

Cymbeline.

Other plays include:

The early Victorian comedy London Assurance by Dion Boucicault.

The Henrik Ibsen play Hedda Gabler.

The North American premiere of Wendy and Peter Pan.

Edward Albee's The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?

The world premiere of Salesman in China by Leanna Brodie and Jovanni Sy.

The world premiere of a new adaptation of Margaret Laurence's classic The Diviners by Vern Thiessen with Yvette Nolan.

The world premiere of Get That Hope by Andrea Scott.

The festival will also present two musicals:

Something Rotten! at the Festival Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning La Cage aux Folles at the Avon Theatre.

Artistic director Antoni Cimolino said as he put together the 2024 season, he looked for works "that speak to departing from the past, stories about people who strike out in new directions."

"I feel we are at a moment in society when we are genuinely ready to leave behind much of what was," Cimolino said in a release Tuesday.

Artistic director Antoni Cimolino said as he put together the 2024 season, he looked for works "that speak to departing from the past, stories about people who strike out in new directions." (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"In order to make that journey successfully, we need inspiration, joy and delight along the way. I hope these plays will lift our hearts, make us laugh, and maybe show us that some risks are worth taking."

Tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale to the general public in December. The 2024 season will run from mid-April to October.