Tickets go on sale for Stratford Festival's 2020 season

Stratford Festival says its 2020 season is gearing up to one of its "biggest ever" as tickets went on sale Friday, and the festival gets ready to unveil a new $100-million Tom Patterson Theatre.

Though tickets only went on sale to the public at large Friday at noon, the festival says it's already had to extend the run of two of its productions as members clamoured to buy tickets in the members-only advanced sale.

One of those productions, Richard III, will star Colm Feore in the festival's new $100-million Tom Patterson Theatre.

Until 2018, the Tom Patterson Theatre had been a retrofitted community space that had served as a curling rink, badminton court and community centre in the off season.

Three Tall Women, starring veterans Martha Henry, Lucy Peacock and relative newcomer Mamie Zwettler has also been extended.

The 2020 Stratford Festival season includes:

Tom Patterson Theatre

All's Well That Ends Well, by William Shakespeare. Directed by Scott Wentworth featuring Jessica B. Hill and Seana McKenna.

Here's What it Takes, by Steven Page and Daniel MacIvor. Directed by Donna Feore, featuring Sean Arbuckle, Scott Beaudin, Dan Chameroy and Robert Markus.

Frankenstein Revived, by Morris Panych and David Coulter. Directed by Morris Panych, featuring Jonathan Young.

An Undiscovered Shakespeare, by Rebecca Northan, with Bruce Horak and Kevin Kruchkywich. Directed by Rebecca Northan.

Festival Theatre

Much Ado About Nothing, by William Shakespeare, directed by Chris Abraham. Featuring Graham Abbey and Maev Beaty.

Chicago, by Fred Ebb, Bob Fosse and John Kander. Directed by Donna Feore featuring Chelsea Preston, Jennifer Rider-Shaw and Dan Chameroy.

Hamlet ,by William Shakespeare. Directed by Peter Pasyk and featuring Amaka Umeh.

The Miser, by Molière. Directed by Antoni Cimolino featuring Colm Feore.

Avon Theatre

Wendy & Peter Pan, by Ella Hickson. Directed by Keira Loughran featuring Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks and Jake Runeckles.

Monty Python's Spamalot, by Eric Idle and John Du Prez. Directed by Lezlie Wade featuring Jonathan Goad.

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel. Directed by ted witzel and Geraint Wyn Davies featuring Geraint Wyn Davies.

Studio Theatre

Three Tall Women by Edward Albee. Directed by Diana Leblanc featuring Martha Henry, Lucy Peacock and Mamie Zwettler.

The Rez Sisters by Tomson Highway. Directed by Jessica Carmichael featuring Jani Lauzon.

Hamlet-911 by Ann-Marie MacDonald. Directed by Alisa Palmer featuring Mike Shara.

To go deeper inside Stratford Festival, check out Spotlight: Backstage at Stratford Festival.

The festival is North America's leading classical theatre and Canada's longest-running repertory theatre. It was born out of the Shakespearean tradition — but it's become so much more.

Produced and hosted by CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Jackie Sharkey, this program takes us backstage for a look at the risks Stratford takes on to stay distinctive and relevant to modern audiences.