'It's summer again. It's art again': Stratford Festival kicking off 2021 season

After a 16-month-long pause, the Stratford Festival is offering live performances again.
The theatre is kicking off its 2021 season with previews on Saturday and an official launch will follow on Tuesday, on its 68th anniversary.
"It's summer again. It's art again," says artistic director Antoni Cimolino.
Instead of indoors, the theatre will host outdoor performances under tents.
