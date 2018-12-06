Stone Crock in St. Jacobs bought by Harmony Lunch, Taco Farm restaurant group

Fat Sparrow Group, which owns four restaurants in uptown Waterloo including Taco Farm and Harmony Lunch, has purchased the Stone Crock in St. Jacobs.

Chef Nick Benninger, his wife Natalie and their business partners own Fat Sparrow. In a release, Benninger said they're "really excited to be part of St. Jacobs now as it continues to grow and prosper."

The Stone Crock has been a landmark in the village since 1975. The Stone Crock includes: Jacob's Grill, Stone Crock Meats and Cheese, Stone Crock Bakery, Stone Crock Restaurant, St. Jacobs Caterine, Salad Division and meeting and banquet rooms, as well as three booths at the St. Jacobs Farmers' market.

Benninger said having a bakery and meat shop adds a new internal supply channel for the restaurant group, which now employs 180 people. Fat Sparrow also owns Uptown 21 and Marbles.

"We're confident our expansion is going to help us to grow all aspects of our business, particularly on the catering side where we will be able to handle much bigger corporate events and weddings," he said.

"We're looking forward to working with all our employees and divisions to make these events exceptional."