The Stratford Police Service wants to return stolen bikes to their owners and they hope a North American bike registry program will do the trick.

Project 529 is a U.S.-based program that works with police services on both sides of the border. To use the service, bike owners register the model and serial number and can provide a picture of their bike.

Const. Darren Fischer, the community resource and media relations officer with Stratford police, says the program will be a good fit for the community.

"As a community, we can create our own page in our own portal and on their platform. But it also allows us to have access to all of that information North American-wide," Fischer said. "The great thing about that is that we know that this problem goes far beyond the borders of our community."

Fischer said higher end bikes may be stolen in one community and sold in another area.

"This has a huge impact for our local bike shops because that's taking sales away from their stores as well," he said.

"But then there are individuals who chop it up as well and sell it for parts or scrap or create other bikes."

Resource for people who want to buy a bike

Police in Guelph, Ont., signed on with Project 529 a few years ago and they encourage people to register.

Scott Tracey, spokesperson for Guelph Police Service, says the program can help owners, people purchasing a bike and those who find an abandoned bike.

"If they're buying a used bike, for example, this is another tool they could use to make sure they're not buying a stolen bike," Tracey said.

"People can also register their bike there so that if someone comes across a bike somewhere, they can go on the website themselves and put in the serial number or a description of the bike and find out whether it's been reported stolen."

5 TIPS TO PREVENT BIKE THEFT <br>1. Locking it somewhere visible<br>2. Securing it properly<br>3. Park it indoors and keep it locked<br>4. Creating a unique, hard to sell look <br>5. Registering your bike <a href="https://twitter.com/project?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Project</a> 529<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/endbiketheft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#endbiketheft</a><a href="https://t.co/PnzjKjwCGL">https://t.co/PnzjKjwCGL</a> <a href="https://t.co/WU460fNgNh">pic.twitter.com/WU460fNgNh</a> —@project529

In Stratford, there are so many lost and stolen bikes collected yearly that police are working with an independent business to store them.

"Right now, they're typically held for a period of time. And if we cannot find the owner, then they go off to a public auction," Fischer said.