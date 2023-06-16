After 50 years, 72-year-old Steven Potter has finally earned his degree from the University of Guelph

At 72 years old, Steven Potter accomplished a lifelong milestone this week when he walked across the stage and earned his degree from the college of arts at the University of Guelph — and it only took 50 years to do it.

"I was just so pleased. My family was there, my daughter and her husband and my two granddaughters — they're seven and eight," Potter told CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition.

"It was such a nice ceremony ... I'm glad to have finally got my degree because it's something that's been on my mind since at least 1971."

Potter now has his Bachelors of Arts and graduated with honours.

Potter explained that shortly after he started his degree 52 years ago, he was offered a job in human resources working for the Ontario government.

"It paid the fantastic salary of $10,000, which was a whole lot of money in 1973 and I decided to take that job and finish my degree part time," Potter said.

"Then life gets in the way."

Always planned to go back to school

Potter has since had a successful career in HR and even started his own consulting business near Ottawa.

He said he tried to take a few courses at the University of Toronto as he was raising his children, but even though that didn't work out, Potter said he always had a plan to go back.

In 2006, Potter said he was accepted again at the University of Guelph, and has since been plucking away at his courses. He completed his final course, Introduction to Italian this past winter semester.

He said he also had to explain to his eight-year-old granddaughter, Charlie, that he took a little longer to graduate.

"Charlie said, 'Grandpa, why are you graduating after mommy and daddy?'" he said, to which he replied, "Because I'm older and slower."

"At Grade 2, they start taking math and she did the math and said this isn't working out right," Potter joked.

Watch Steven Potter walk across the stage at 1:25:00

Plans to put his degree to good use

Potter said his family is happy he accomplished this milestone and joked "they are probably glad I won't be talking about the course that I've been taking."

Now that he has his degree, he plans to put it to good use. He said he wants to keep working and shift his career more toward mediation.

"These days, you should have a degree to be a mediator in human resources and I see that as coming at a time when I'm changing my focus," he said.

Potter said he sees his graduation as a new chapter in his life.

"I'm planning to work for another 20 years or so, maybe I won't work for that long, but there's no reason why I can't because I enjoy the work."

Listen below to Steven Potter's interview with The Morning Edition host Craig Norris.