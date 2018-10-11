Sprawling child porn investigation in southwestern Ontario nets 10 arrests

Police have arrested 10 people in connection with a massive child porn investigation in Waterloo region.

From Sept. 18 to Oct. 1, officers executed 12 search warrants at homes and vehicles in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, New Hamburg, Elmira and St. Jacobs as part of "Project Flight."

Guelph police said officers seized a number of electronic devices, three guns, and drugs — including cocaine and marijuana.

The accused range in age from 19 years old to 63 years old and face a number of charges including possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

Two of the accused are also facing drug charges, after police say cocaine and marijuana were seized during searches.

More arrests are anticipated and police are working with their special victims unit as well as Family and Children's Services to help any young people who might be associated with the accused.

Guelph police worked with a number of other police services, including Waterloo Regional Police Service, Hamilton police, London police, Windsor police, Brantford police and Peel regional police to make the arrests.