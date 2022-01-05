Skip to Main Content
Hold on to your hat! A very windy day in Waterloo region and Wellington County

Environment Canada is calling for strong winds on Wednesday with gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h expected in Waterloo region and all of Wellington County.

It's going to be a windy day in Waterloo region and Wellington County. Wind gusts expected to be anywhere from 70 or 80 km/h. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

It's going to be very windy in Waterloo region and Wellington County on Wednesday, Environment Canada has warned in a special weather statement.

A cold front sweeping through southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon and evening is behind the strong southwest winds.

Winds gusts between 70 and 80 km/h are expected as a result.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada said, adding power outages may also occur in some areas.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The forecast is also calling for flurries on Wednesday with the temperature dropping to –5 C in the afternoon.

Environment Canada said winds will remain strong overnight as wind gusts are excepted to be anywhere from 30 up to 60 km/h.

