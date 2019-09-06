The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe into the shooting of a Cambridge, Ont., man during a police wellness check is one of five current investigations by the police watchdog into the local police.

On Saturday, April 23, Waterloo Regional Police performed a wellness check shortly after lunch time at a home on Ironstone Drive in south Galt.

The Special Investigations Unit says during an interaction between officers and a 22-year-old man, one of the officers discharged his weapon at the man, and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As of Thursday, the man remained in hospital with serious injuries, said a SIU spokesperson.

The Special Investigations Unit automatically investigates police services any time an interaction with police leads to the death, serious injury, sexual assault or firing of a weapon at a person.

London Police Service has four ongoing investigations by the SIU: two from 2022 and two from 2021.

Hamilton Police Service also has four ongoing investigations by the SIU: all from 2022.

Of the five such investigations into the Waterloo Regional Police four are from 2022 — including the one on April 23 — and one is from 2021.

Custody injury, reported to SIU March 31, 2022

According to the SIU, officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to call at a home in Kitchener on March 30, 2022. It was allegedly a domestic call.

They arrested a 26-year-old man and he was taken to a police precinct where he was placed in a holding cell. He was later taken to hospital and diagnosed with a serious injury.

The SIU says its investigation is ongoing.

Custody injury, reported to SIU Feb. 17, 2022

According to the SIU, officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were called to a shelter on Queen St. N. in Kitchener on Feb. 16, 2022. A 22-year-old man was allegedly acting violently and had refused to leave.

Police arrested the man, and during the arrest the man was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment, and was later released.

The SIU says its investigation is ongoing.

In-custody death, reported to SIU Jan. 11, 2022

According to the SIU, just after midnight officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were called to a condominium building at the intersection of Columbia St. W. and Phillip St. in Waterloo to respond to a call of a man in distress.

The 27-year-old man was found on the ground below and was pronounced dead by first responders.

The SIU says the investigation is under review by the Director of the Special Investigations Unit and is in its final stages.

A firearm injury, reported to SIU Aug. 18, 2021

According to the SIU, a man was shot by Waterloo Regional Police after officers were called to the area around Strasburg and Ottawa streets in Kitchener for a man in distress.

The SIU says "the man approached an officer with a weapon, and police shot him with a firearm." He was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The file is now awaiting review by the Director of the Special Investigations Unit.

Mental health support

Three of the five cases now under investigation by the SIU described individuals who were either subject of a wellness check or "in distress."

A police service spokesperson told CBC News: "We continue to support enhanced crisis management for those experiencing a mental health crisis."

The spokesperson pointed to an ongoing partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to form its IMPACT team — which stands for integrated mobile police and crisis team. That program sees frontline officers partner with a staff member from the CMHA "who specializes in mental health and addiction issues. Together we respond to mental health, addiction and crisis-related calls."

The spokesperson also noted the police service is working on a crisis call diversion program, which would allow "calls related to mental health to be triaged through CMHA instead of generating a typical police response."

Funding of $9.3 million fora crisis call diversion program was announced on April 19, but the program's future may be in jeopardy — with the provincial election set for June 2.