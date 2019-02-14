Snowy, icy sidewalks thwart University of Guelph student in wheelchair

A student from the University of Guelph who uses a walker and a wheelchair says it's nearly impossible to get to class when there's ice and snow on campus and is frustrated by the school's slow response when it comes to plowing.

Elle Dhanani, who lives on campus, says she had to defer two exams and often miss class in recent weeks because she can't get around with her mobility aids.

"The way I explain it to able-bodied people, it's as if you were trying to roller blade and skateboard through it [the ice] and that's obviously not possible," Dhanani said.

"There was about half a metre of snow in front of the ramps to go from the road to the sidewalk and even if the person were to attempt in a wheelchair, a walker, a cane or any sort of mobility aid — to go through that, they would surely get stuck," she said.

The accessibility ramp next to the university centre building at the University of Guelph. (Facebook: Elle Dhanani)

In an email statement to CBC News, the University of Guelph said during severe weather, it "doubled its shifts" and "focused its immediate snow-clearing on priority campus areas to ensure accessibility, including roads, wheelchair ramps, the bus loop and large parking lots."

A spokesperson said campus community members can call a continuously monitored hotline to report areas needing additional clearing by the grounds department.

Accessibility 'not a priority,' says student

The university said if a student is unable to attend class due to weather, they can seek accommodation with their professor, which is what Dhanani resorted to.

"During severe weather, university community members are reminded to put personal safety first in deciding whether or not to come to campus," the statement from the school reads.

"It's up to my professors to accommodate me, which I don't think is very fair," Dhanani said. "[It is] a lot of work to pile up and it causes a lot of stress and frustration."

Elle Dhanani is a sociology and French student who has chronic illness. She uses a wheelchair and a walker part-time. (Facebook: Elle Dhanani )

The school said, "if a student with a disability is unable to attend class due to weather, they can contact the university's student accessibility services and an adviser will work with the professor to develop an appropriate solution."

Dhanani said she had contacted the school's student accessibility services before, about needing a road plowed and being unable to get to class, but they took a couple of days to get back to her.

"The snow had kind of melted at that point," she said.

"Maybe the problem is fixed once...but nobody really acknowledges the root problem, which is that there aren't enough resources to support students with accessibility," she said.

"I am a full time student at the University of Guelph, I pay the [identical] tuition as everybody else."

"There's a lot of funding for athletics and all those things and reconstruction of buildings, but things like accessibility is not a priority," said Dhanani.

Waiting out the storm

Dhanani says her chronic illness makes her an ambulatory wheelchair user and she only needs mobility aids part time. She also relies on a service dog to assist her.

During the winter time, she says she wouldn't be able to leave the house "for weeks on end," so she'd plan ahead and make sure she has enough food and water around the house.

A crosswalk on South Ring Road, near the bus loop at the University of Guelph. (Facebook: Elle Dhanani)

"Not only is it bad to not be able to go outside and get what you need like groceries, it's your livelihood, it's your mental health and it puts you in a place where you don't feel human anymore," she said.

"I'm lucky to be surrounded with people who care about me and who would go out of their way to assist me, but again, even those people are hindered by the weather and have their own lives."

Dhanani says with mobility aids and the advancement of technology, "things are getting better."

"But when it snows like this, we have no hope of doing anything independent and it's very devastating," she said.