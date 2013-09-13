Snowbirds set to fly over Waterloo region and Guelph Sunday afternoon
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to fly over parts of Waterloo region, Wellington County and Guelph Sunday afternoon.
The Snowbirds were initially scheduled to fly over the area on Saturday, but snow and hail kept the planes grounded in Trenton.
The route for Sunday sees the Snowbirds leave Trenton around 9:30 a.m. and land in Toronto an hour later. Then they'll leave Toronto at 12:45 p.m and fly to London.
The schedule has the Snowbirds leaving London at 4:15 p.m., heading north to Stratford, then going east over Kitchener and Guelph before going north to Collingwood and finally land in Barrie at about 5:15 p.m.
Actual times could vary and the Snowbirds tell people to monitor their social media accounts.
The tour of Canada has been dubbed "Operation Inspiration" and is a way to boost morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Snowbirds Facebook page asks people not to travel to see the air demonstration team and instead "observe the flyovers from the safety of their home."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.