Wilfrid Laurier University is now among a number of post-secondary institutions that has banned smoking on its campuses.

As of July 1, the university will ban cigarette and cannabis use on all of its campuses, as well as e-cigarettes and vapes.

The policy to ban all forms of smoking was approved by the university's Board of Governors on June 6 and applies to all buildings and grounds owned or leased by the university.

The policy stretches to outdoor play areas, athletic and recreational fields and facilities, residences and housing, as well as vehicles or other equipment rented, owned or leased by the university.

Religious and cultural exemptions will be allowed under the new policy.

Other universities and colleges in Ontario, such as Hamilton's McMaster University and London's Fanshawe College have also adopted smoke-free policies.