Ex-neurologist facing sex assault charges did breast exams on teens, pregnant women, Ontario trial told

Warning: This story contains some graphic details.

The sexual assault trial of Jeffrey Sloka continued Tuesday with a medical expert reviewing several cases involving women and girls who were referred to him for seizures when he was practising as a neurologist in Kitchener, Ont.

Sloka has pleaded not guilty to 50 charges in connection to incidents dating back to 2010. The age of his alleged victims range from their teens to their fifties. The judge-alone trial at the Waterloo Region Courthouse began in September 2021 but has had several breaks since its start.

Expert weighs in

On Tuesday, Dr. Vera Bril, a neurologist, shared her opinion on the notes the accused had taken while examining and treating patients referred to him to be treated for seizures.

In one case, a 15-year-old patient who had gone to see Sloka wasn't allowed to have her mother in the room where he performed a breast exam on her, Bril was told by the Crown.

The Crown also said Sloka allegedly removed the girl's bra, underwear and pants before holding a stethoscope for 20 seconds under each bare breast without wearing gloves.

In another case, a patient approximately eight months pregnant allegedly was asked by Sloka to undress down to her underwear. Notes on the case allege Sloka then took the surgical gown off the woman before giving her a breast exam that lasted for about two minutes.

In both cases, Bril testified, there would be no reason for a patient to get naked for a checkup relating to seizures.

Previously in the trial, the court heard about alleged incidents involving another pregnant woman and teen.

In cases discussed Tuesday, Sloka was alleged to have also cupped patients' breasts, "moved nipples" and squeezed parts of their bodies with his index finger and thumb. Bril said all those examinations were inappropriate and unnecessary.

Lost hospital privileges

Sloka had a primary practice at Grand River Hospital, as well as privileges at Guelph General Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.

He was put under restrictions in September 2017 due to the accusations, then stripped of his medical licence in May 2019. Four months later, he was arrested.

Police announced multiple charges against Sloka, and by June 17, 2021, he was facing 76 offences in connection with separate sexual assaults against women in Waterloo region. Since that time, several charges have been withdrawn at the request of the Crown.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

Read more about this trial and events leading up to it through CBC's coverage here: