SIU investigates man's death on Highway 85 in Waterloo

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death Tuesday afternoon of a 40-year-old man who fell from an overpass onto Highway 85 in Waterloo.

The SIU says around noon, Waterloo Region Police officers responded to reports of a man appearing to be in distress near Highway 85 and Northfield Drive West.

Officers "began speaking with him" and "shortly after, the man fell from the overpass to the highway below," the SIU said in a release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday in Hamilton.

The roadway had been closed in the afternoon but reopened later in the day.

The SIU is provincial agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.