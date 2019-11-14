SIU charges Toronto officer with sexual assault in Waterloo

Ontario's police watchdog has charged a Toronto police officer with sexual assault after an incident that allegedly happened in Waterloo last summer.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it was contacted by the Toronto Police Service on July 12, 2019 after a woman made a complaint against the officer.

The Constable has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of committing an indecent act.

The officer is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener on December 4.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.