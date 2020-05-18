'Significant rainfall' continues Monday, Environment Canada says

"Significant rainfall" is expected to continue Monday for areas of Waterloo region and Wellington County, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Another 15 to 25 millimetres of rain are expected to fall throughout the day before the rain tapers off in the evening, Environment Canada said.

Areas near the Michigan border may continue to see rain into Tuesday.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) says flooding is not anticipated in the Grand River Watershed as a result of the rainfall.

"The weather system, which has been impacting southern Ontario since Sunday evening, arrived with substantially less rainfall than forecast," GRCA said in a release.

"Rainfall totals across the Grand River watershed have been recorded in the range of 10 to 20 mm as of Monday morning, with highest totals falling in the southern watershed."