Shooting at Guelph motel leaves Toronto teen girl seriously injured

A shooting at a Guelph motel has left a Toronto teen girl with serious injuries, according to Guelph police.

The shooting occurred at the Super 8 Motel on Woodland Road near Highway 6. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot at about 10 p.m.

Paramedics took the girl, 16, to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or who may have relevant dashboard camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Const. Trevor Byard at (519) 824-212, ext. 7210, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).