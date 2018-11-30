Skip to Main Content
Police looking for 4 men after reported shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a shooting.

Police say it may have been a targeted shooting

Waterloo regional police officers were called to Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. (Hamilton police)

Waterloo regional police are looking for four men involved in what is believed to be a targeted shooting in Cambridge.

Police received reports of a shooting in the area of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are now looking for four men seen leaving the area in a white rental van.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

