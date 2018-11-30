Police looking for 4 men after reported shooting in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a shooting.
Police say it may have been a targeted shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for four men involved in what is believed to be a targeted shooting in Cambridge.
Police received reports of a shooting in the area of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police are now looking for four men seen leaving the area in a white rental van.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.