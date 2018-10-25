Man arrested in shooting death of Shaun Yorke

A 34-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Shaun Yorke.

Yorke was found dead in his home on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener early in the morning on July 8.

He died of a gunshot wound; police said the death was suspicious and that Yorke had been targeted.

The man who was charged will appear in court on Thursday on the murder charge. He was also charged with robbery with a restricted weapon and forcible confinement.

Officers said the charges don't mean their investigation is not over and anyone with information is asked to get in touch directly or through Crime Stoppers.

MORE CBC K-W NEWS