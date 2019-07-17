Police believe the same suspect is behind a series of child-sexual assaults dating back to 2013, all of which have disturbing similarities.

On Wednesday, police released another composite image of a suspect in the cases.

The first sexual assault happened on Oct. 20, 2013 at an apartment building in Waterloo.

In that case, a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in an apartment building on Barrie Street in Waterloo. Police said it happened in the afternoon on a Sunday, and the man was a stranger to the child.

The second occurred on Oct. 27, 2017 at an apartment building on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener. A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the stairwell of the building.

The third happened on July 6, 2019 on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener. The victim in that case was a four-year-old girl and she was sexually assaulted in the common area of an apartment building.

DNA in all three cases linked them to the same suspect, police said.

The suspect is described as male, white, about five-foot-ten-inches tall with a medium build.

On Wednesday, officers released yet another image of the person wanted in connection with the case.

A composite image was also released in June 2018. It was created by Parabon Nanolabs in Virginia. The company uses DNA phenotyping to create an image of someone based on their ancestry.

It's the same method that's led to dozens of recent arrests in cold cases in the United States.

The high-profile arrest of the suspected Golden State Killer was made thanks to the technology.

Police believe there are other victims in the Waterloo region area, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Parents and caregivers were also reminded to "be diligent while supervising their children and to immediately call police concerning any suspicious people they see interacting with their children."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 extension 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.