Severe thunderstorm possible early evening, says Environment Canada

A severe thunderstorm may be on its way for Waterloo region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the areas Sunday afternoon.

Heavy downpours are anticipated for this afternoon or early evening. Some areas may experience hail up to 3 cm in diameter.

Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch when atmospheric conditions are likely to develop thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Officials are reminding residents to take cover immediately when threatening weather approaches.

Showers are expected to clear tonight. Monday's weather calls for mainly sunny skies with a high of 28.