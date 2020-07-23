First day of September will feel very 'summer like' with hot, humid weather

Tuesday will feel more like a hot mid-summer day than the first of September with hot and humid weather.

It may come as a bit of a shock to anyone that's been getting used to the cooler temperatures Waterloo region experienced over the past weekend.

The forecasted high for Tuesday is 28 C, but the humidity could make it feel more like 34 C.

Wednesday will also see a high of 26 C. There is a chance of rain both days.

"It will be a very summer-like day," said Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Expect temperature swings in September

As for the rest of September, people can expect a month of varied temperatures, Kimbell says, beginning this week.

By Friday, the temperatures may dip to below normal with an overnight low of 8 C into Saturday, but then temperatures are expected to warm up again late Saturday and into Sunday.

"September basically is a month when it starts to go downhill. I don't mean it in a negative way. I mean, we've had a hot summer, so the days start to get a bit shorter, the sun sets earlier, the nights are cooler. And that's going to be true this month as well," Kimbell said.

"[It's] a bit of a roller-coaster ... and that is typical for September because we typically see frontal systems coming in bringing colder weather, warmer weather, that kind of thing."

For those planning the long weekend, even with the temperatures fluctuating, Kimbell does have some good news: "Bottom line is next weekend should be fairly nice."