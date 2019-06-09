Scottish dogs parade through town in tartan for New Hamburg festival
Collies, terriers and bloodhounds donned tartan scarves to celebrate their Scottish heritage at the William Scott Festival in New Hamburg on Sunday.
Dozens of dogs and their owners marched through town for the opening ceremony of the festival accompanied by bagpipes.
Here's something you don't see everyday. Dogs in tartan marching in a parade! <a href="https://t.co/d16EIB148W">pic.twitter.com/d16EIB148W</a>—@RobinElizabethD
Marguerite and Don Gosen brought their bearded collie Rabbie to join the parade.
Rabbie — pronounced "Robbie" — is the Gaelic spelling of the name, Marguerite explained.
"Bearded collies are a Scottish breed, a very old Scottish breed. They're sheepdogs," Don said, of Rabbie's Scottish heritage.
Rabbie and all of the other dogs were given homemade treats as a thank you for participating.
The annual festival honours New Hamburg founder, William Scott, who came to Canada from Scotland in 1838 and founded the town in 1854.
The event also featured traditional Scottish dancing, music and a soapbox derby.
