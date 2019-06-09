Skip to Main Content
Scottish dogs parade through town in tartan for New Hamburg festival
Kitchener-Waterloo·New

Collies, terriers and blood hounds marched through New Hamburg accompanied by bagpipes for the annual William Scott Festival.
CBC News ·
Dozens of Scottish dogs wearing tartan scarves paraded through New Hamburg to William Scott Park, for the annual William Scott Festival. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

Collies, terriers and bloodhounds donned tartan scarves to celebrate their Scottish heritage at the William Scott Festival in New Hamburg on Sunday.

Dozens of dogs and their owners marched through town for the opening ceremony of the festival accompanied by bagpipes.

Marguerite and Don Gosen brought their bearded collie Rabbie to join the parade.

Rabbie — pronounced "Robbie" — is the Gaelic spelling of the name, Marguerite explained.

Marguerite and Don Gosen's dog Rabbie is a bearded collie, a breed of Scottish sheepdog. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

"Bearded collies are a Scottish breed, a very old Scottish breed. They're sheepdogs," Don said, of Rabbie's Scottish heritage.

Rabbie and all of the other dogs were given homemade treats as a thank you for participating.

A pair of bearded collies named Branson and Munroe make their way through downtown New Hamburg during the parade. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

The annual festival honours New Hamburg founder, William Scott, who came to Canada from Scotland in 1838 and founded the town in 1854. 

The event also featured traditional Scottish dancing, music and a soapbox derby.

Robbie, Bay and Annie are rough collies, another breed of dogs bred to herd sheep in Scotland. This was their first parade, but they're used to looking good in front of a crowd as former show dogs. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)
Red and Blue are a pair of bloodhounds. While they are just pets, most bloodhounds are working dogs. Their brothers and sisters work with police in search and rescue in the U.S. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)
Cairn terriers Holly and Tammy enjoy a nice refreshing drink after the parade. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)
