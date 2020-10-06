Scott Hamilton elected to council seat in Cambridge byelection

After nearly a year without a representative at Cambridge city hall, ward 7 has elected Scott Hamilton as its councillor.

Hamilton won by a mere 31 votes over Connie Cody. Hamilton secured 392 votes to Cody's 361.

There were 1,232 ballots cast and seven other candidates in the running.

The results are considered unofficial until they're confirmed by the chief returning officer.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Hamilton said he was "at a loss for words, and I am humbled by your support and trust." He called it a "long and gruelling campaign" for all the candidates and admitted it was tough.

"Every single person here loves their city and wants to serve it. That is something to be respected and admired, for every single candidate out there," he wrote.

The byelection was called following the death of Frank Monteiro in October 2019. It was to be held in March, but was delayed because of COVID-19.

In a statement Monday night after the unofficial results were released, Mayor Kathryn McGarry said she and councillors welcome Hamilton to the horseshoe.

"Frank Monteiro left some big shoes to fill but we know that Scott will hit the ground running, provide dedicated service to the residents of ward 7 and be a passionate advocate for the Cambridge community," she said.

Hamilton previously ran for the NDP in 2019 federal election.