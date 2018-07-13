​Fundraiser quadruples goal as Henk Schuurmans goes into surgery after deadly crash

A fundraiser to support the Schuurmans family after a fatal crash in Saskatchewan last week has more than quadrupled its goal.

The GoFundMe campaign raised $43,025 in just three days, with people from all across the country donating to the cause.

Bettina and Henk Schuurman, dairy farmers from Elmira, Ont., were in the middle of a cross-country trip on a farm tractor to promote discussion about the importance of supply management in their industry.

On the morning of July 9, their tractor was hit by a semi trailer outside Warman, Sask. Bettina Schuurman was killed and Henk was seriously injured and taken to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, 25 km south of the collision.

Henk & Bettina Schuurmans pose on their cross Canada tour. (Gofundme: Canadian Dairy Industry ) "There will be expenses related to the accident and its aftermath, and lasting impact to their family. We do not know what the amounts of those expenses might be, but want to show our support for the family and allow others to do the same in this small way," reads the GoFundMe page.

'Mission will not be forgotten'

Condolence messages were posted from friends, strangers and people the Schuurmans met along their trip.

"Beautiful couple. Wish I could do so much more. Condolences and prayers to Henk. Rest in Paradise Bettina. Only met for minutes but such great people you could immediately sense their genuinely good hearts," wrote Jodi Fox.

"Such a terrible loss and tragedy to the dairy industry. A family with so much passion and drive for Canadian Dairy Industry and I hope we all follow in their footsteps. Their mission will not be forgotten! Jim, Tom and Eric your Kemptville friends are thinking of you and your family," wrote Kassie Joyce.

May you all find comfort thru your friends, family and happy memories. - Cassie Wells

"My husband was in line behind them at Timmies last night (July 8th) and sent me a picture because it was so funny to see the tractor and cow in the drive-thru. How they must have made so many people smile on their travels! It was so sad to see the news story about this tragedy," wrote Cassie Wells. "May you all find comfort thru your friends, family and happy memories. I hope it is ok to share this picture with you."

This photo, taken the day before the accident, shows Henk and Bettina's farm tractor making a quick stop for refreshments at a Tim Hortons along their route. (Submitted by Cassie Wells/GoFundMe) My dad would like to let everyone know he appreciates everyone’s love, support, thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. He goes in for surgery thursday morning, we will keep you updated when we are coming home<br>Love the Schuurmans family —@tomschuurmans12 On Thursday, Tom wrote on Twitter that his father was going into surgery that morning and shared a photo of the family with a roadside memorial for Bettina.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Schuurman family, entrusted to Henk and Bettina's son, Tom.