Fundraiser quadruples goal as Henk Schuurmans goes into surgery after deadly crash
Henk Schuurman underwent surgery Thursday morning
A fundraiser to support the Schuurmans family after a fatal crash in Saskatchewan last week has more than quadrupled its goal.
The GoFundMe campaign raised $43,025 in just three days, with people from all across the country donating to the cause.
'Mission will not be forgotten'
Condolence messages were posted from friends, strangers and people the Schuurmans met along their trip.
"Beautiful couple. Wish I could do so much more. Condolences and prayers to Henk. Rest in Paradise Bettina. Only met for minutes but such great people you could immediately sense their genuinely good hearts," wrote Jodi Fox.
"Such a terrible loss and tragedy to the dairy industry. A family with so much passion and drive for Canadian Dairy Industry and I hope we all follow in their footsteps. Their mission will not be forgotten! Jim, Tom and Eric your Kemptville friends are thinking of you and your family," wrote Kassie Joyce.
May you all find comfort thru your friends, family and happy memories.- Cassie Wells
"My husband was in line behind them at Timmies last night (July 8th) and sent me a picture because it was so funny to see the tractor and cow in the drive-thru. How they must have made so many people smile on their travels! It was so sad to see the news story about this tragedy," wrote Cassie Wells. "May you all find comfort thru your friends, family and happy memories. I hope it is ok to share this picture with you."
My dad would like to let everyone know he appreciates everyone’s love, support, thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. He goes in for surgery thursday morning, we will keep you updated when we are coming home<br>Love the Schuurmans family—@tomschuurmans12
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Schuurman family, entrusted to Henk and Bettina's son, Tom.
