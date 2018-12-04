School bus driver taken to hospital after crash with tractor trailer in Wellington county

The driver of a school bus was taken to hospital after a crash with a transport truck Tuesday morning in Wellington county.

Wellington OPP say the bus was slowing down to complete a turn on Highway 89 near Wellington Road 16, east of Mount Forest, when it was rear-ended by the transport truck.

There were no children on the bus at the time.

The school bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the transport truck, a 44-year-old man from Petrolia, was not injured.

He has been charged with careless driving.