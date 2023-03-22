This family owned grocery store has been serving the Linwood community for 165 years
Original receipt from 1883 shows 2 dozen eggs cost 26 cent and a pound of butter sold for 18 cents
Schnurr's Grocery in Linwood started out making and repairing boots and shoes before becoming a grocery store 165 years ago.
But today, Schnurr's — one of the oldest family run grocery stores in Canada — offers sushi, as well as cheese, meats and fresh produce that are locally sourced.
"My great-grandfather, John Schnurr, came to Canada and originally opened up the store as a shoe store. His trade was a cobbler," Don Schnurr told CBC News.
"As his business grew he started taking trade in from the community. Produce, eggs, butter that sort of thing," he said, adding his great-grandfather then started to add general merchandise and groceries.
Don has been running the business with his wife, Julie Schnurr, for 35 years.
To celebrate 165 years of business this year, Julie said they have been sharing photos of some of the store's antiques — one for each decade they have been in business.
"We were able to find the original ledger from 1858. We found some shoe making equipment that [John Schnurr] would have used in the 1870s," she said.
"We have an original sales bill from 1883."
On that bill, Julie said you can see a "trade" transaction between John Schnurr and a costumer.
The costumer "brought some butter and eggs to the store to trade. He then bought some pencils and candles and the difference between the two items was applied to his balance on the shoes that he needed to pay for," she said.
The invoice also shows that hides were traded along with butter and eggs. In 1883, it cost 26 cents for two dozen eggs and $1.31 for seven pounds of butter.
Store part of historical tour this fall
Also part of the celebrations, the store will be part of the Door's Open Waterloo Region tour this September.
Julie and Don say they will welcome the community to the store on the first floor and also open up the second floor to the public. The second floor used to be the village's town hall.
They say in the last decade, they have seen a growth in businesses and diverse communities settling in Linwood, coupled with a strong demand for housing.
The pandemic also brought in big change, Don said, with supply chain issues and inflation also affecting their store.
Looking ahead, they hope to see Linwood continue to grow its diversity and may even have the next generation of Schnurr lined up to keep the business going.
"Our son has indicated he might be open to joining the business here. That would be great, to see another generation join us as we move forward," Don said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?