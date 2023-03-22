This family owned grocery store has been serving the Linwood community for 165 years

Schnurr's Grocery in Linwood started out making and repairing boots and shoes before becoming a grocery store 165 years ago.

But today, Schnurr's — one of the oldest family run grocery stores in Canada — offers sushi, as well as cheese, meats and fresh produce that are locally sourced.

"My great-grandfather, John Schnurr, came to Canada and originally opened up the store as a shoe store. His trade was a cobbler," Don Schnurr told CBC News.

"As his business grew he started taking trade in from the community. Produce, eggs, butter that sort of thing," he said, adding his great-grandfather then started to add general merchandise and groceries.

Schnurr's Grocery has been serving the Linwood community in Wellesley since 1858. Don Schnurr, left, and his wife Julie Schnurr, right, have been running the business for 35 years. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

Don has been running the business with his wife, Julie Schnurr, for 35 years.

To celebrate 165 years of business this year, Julie said they have been sharing photos of some of the store's antiques — one for each decade they have been in business.

"We were able to find the original ledger from 1858. We found some shoe making equipment that [John Schnurr] would have used in the 1870s," she said.

"We have an original sales bill from 1883."

On that bill, Julie said you can see a "trade" transaction between John Schnurr and a costumer.

The costumer "brought some butter and eggs to the store to trade. He then bought some pencils and candles and the difference between the two items was applied to his balance on the shoes that he needed to pay for," she said.

The invoice also shows that hides were traded along with butter and eggs. In 1883, it cost 26 cents for two dozen eggs and $1.31 for seven pounds of butter.

This was the ledger, which was later used as a scrap book, from 1858 and an original receipt from 1883. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

Store part of historical tour this fall

Also part of the celebrations, the store will be part of the Door's Open Waterloo Region tour this September.

Julie and Don say they will welcome the community to the store on the first floor and also open up the second floor to the public. The second floor used to be the village's town hall.

They say in the last decade, they have seen a growth in businesses and diverse communities settling in Linwood, coupled with a strong demand for housing.

The pandemic also brought in big change, Don said, with supply chain issues and inflation also affecting their store.

Looking ahead, they hope to see Linwood continue to grow its diversity and may even have the next generation of Schnurr lined up to keep the business going.

"Our son has indicated he might be open to joining the business here. That would be great, to see another generation join us as we move forward," Don said.

Leading to the back of the store, a picture frame showing John Schnurr, far left, and the generations after that have owned and currently own the store. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

Don and Julie Schnurr source most of the produce, cheese and meats locally. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

Don Schnurr said his great-grandfather, John, started the business as a shoe and boot store first before he expanded it to a grocery store. John was a cobbler by trade. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)