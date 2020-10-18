Santa Claus parades in Cambridge cancelled because of COVID-19

There will be no Santa Claus parades in Cambridge or Hespeler this year.

The city and the volunteer committees that organize both events decided to cancel them because of rising COVID-19 cases, according to a statement from the City of Cambridge.

"It really saddens me to announce that the parades won't be happening this year," said Mayor Kathryn McGarry. "The decision was not made lightly but the safety of the community must come first."

The Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus Parade was already cancelled back in early September. Toronto's parade, meanwhile, has moved online.

Instead of the parade, Cambridge residents are encouraged to share their favourite memories of parades on Twitter and on the city's Facebook page with the hashtag #santaparadememories between November 27 and December 6.

There will be prizes for the most creative and most nostalgic photos, the city said.