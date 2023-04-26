Roos Island in Kitchener's Victoria Park to be closed temporarily as people living there move elsewhere

People won't be able to access Roos Island in Kitchener's Victoria Park and the city says the move is to better support people who are living in the area.

Last summer, an encampment was set up on the island and grew to about 60 tents. It started as part of a protest but also included people experiencing homelessness. Six people are currently living on the island, the city said.

The city said in a release on Wednesday that the six people have been offered "one or more interim housing options" and "most have voluntarily accepted an offer and will be moving in the coming days."

"To ensure the safety of both individuals on the island and staff during this transition period and to protect the privacy of people as they prepare to move, a gate has been installed at the Roland Street bridge. Access on and off the island will be managed by third-party security," the city's release said.

"Staff will continue to work with any remaining campers to secure alternative housing. New campers will not be allowed to set up on the island or elsewhere in Victoria Park."

Earlier this spring, the city closed Heritage Bridge, which links Roos Island to Jubilee Drive. That's because the bridge needs to be inspected and repaired over structural concerns such as wood rot and deterioration of beams. Construction is expected to take place later this spring or summer.