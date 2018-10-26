Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens says he's 'far from walking on my own'

Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens says he's doing everything he can to "spark" the nerves in his legs so he may one day walk again.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 29-year-old Guelph, Ont., native showed a video of himself doing a slide transfer off a table into a wheelchair.

"Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today," Wickens wrote.

Wickens was seriously injured in a crash at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania on Aug. 19. He underwent surgery and had titanium rods and screws placed in his spine to stabilize a fracture after suffering a spinal cord injury.

Wickens has shared other videos of his recovery and the posts have been positive, saying on Oct. 13 he's "feeling better and stronger everyday."

In his most recent post, Wickens said while his upper body strength is improving, "the reality is, I am far away from walking on my own."

"Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it," he wrote in the post.

"I've never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I've got to spark those nerves in my legs."

— With files from The Associated Press