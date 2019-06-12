Ring worth $10K stolen from store in Kitchener's Fairview Park

Police are looking for a man who stole a ring worth $10,000 from a store in Fairview Park.

Waterloo regional police say a man went into the store at the Kitchener mall on Monday at 2 p.m. He asked to see a number of rings.

The last ring he asked to see he did not give back and fled the store.

No one was injured in the heist, police said.

Police did not have a description of the man.

The investigation is ongoing and anything with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.