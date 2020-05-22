Attempted murder charge against WRPS sergeant withdrawn
Charges against Waterloo Regional Police Service Sgt. Richard Dorling were withdrawn Friday morning.
Sgt. Richard Dorling charged by Special Investigations Unit after shooting of 30-year-old
Charges against Waterloo Regional Police Service Sgt. Richard Dorling have been withdrawn at the request of the Crown Friday morning.
Dorling had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and discharging a firearm with reckless endangerment.
The charges stem from an interaction on March 31, 2018 between Dorling and a suspect in a break and enter and car theft that took place in Hamilton. The suspect was tracked to an industrial area of Cambridge, where Waterloo regional police responded and officers located the suspect. The suspect was shot.
Dorling has continued working "in an administrative capacity" for the police service.
More to come.
