Parents will now have until Thursday, Aug. 13 to tell the Waterloo Region District School Board whether their children will attend school in person or virtually.

The board had set a deadline date of Aug. 11, but extended it on Friday after parents asked for more time.

"We would like to thank parents/guardians for providing this integral information, for their continued engagement, and their patience as we continue to plan for the upcoming school year," the board said in a post on its website.

The province has instructed school boards to return to full-time, in-person lessons this fall, but parents can opt for their children to attend school online.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is asking parents to fill out the survey about returning to school by Monday, Aug. 10. The Upper Grand District School Board and the Wellington Catholic District School Board have asked for the survey to be completed by next Friday, Aug. 14.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce defended Ontario's back-to-school plan on Friday amid concerns about elementary class sizes, saying the government is "flexible" but does not intend to revisit the strategy.

The first day of school is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 8.