Short timeframe for regional review may signal little will change, Kitchener mayor says

The province is embarking on a review of regional municipal governments but the short timeframe in which it will happen may be a signal little will change, says Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

The review, which will be headed by former regional chair Ken Seiling and former deputy minister Michael Fenn, is set to begin in the coming weeks. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark says he expects to receive advice from Seiling and Fenn in the summer.

"Looking at the number of municipalities so quickly will present some challenges for the government. That could be a sign that they're not looking at major changes," Vrbanovic said Wednesday.

"I would really just want to urge the government that there's plenty of opportunity for engagement in both the local and regional level and most importantly, that there's plenty of opportunity for meaningful engagement with our citizens, with our councils, with the business community so that we make the best possible decision."

The review will cover eight regional municipalities: Halton, York, Durham, Waterloo, Niagara, Peel, Muskoka District, Oxford County, and the County of Simcoe.

The lower-tier municipalities in each of those regions will be part of the review, meaning overall, the special advisers will be looking at a total of 82 municipalities in a matter of months.

'Waterloo region is not broken'

In an interview on The Morning Edition on Wednesday, Chair Karen Redman said it's inevitable there will be change. She has faith that Seiling and Fenn will listen to the municipalities during the review.

"Let's be really candid. Waterloo region is not broken. We are a well-oiled machine," she said.

"We are rolling in the same direction. Chambers of commerce are working co-operatively between Cambridge and the greater Kitchener-Waterloo area, so we're getting a lot of things right. So I would hope that whatever we do is a refinement and an improvement."

Possible amalgamation?

The review has raised the question about whether the province will force amalgamation in Waterloo region.

In an interview with CBC Toronto's Metro Morning on Wednesday, Clark said amalgamation is not the focus of the review.

Vrbanovic says it's too early to assume the province plans to amalgamate any municipality.

"Neither the minister nor the special advisers in any of the documentation I have seen or media I've seen in the last 24 hours have suggested that is the answer," he said.

"We know that the province has the power to make decisions around our collective future," he added.

"If they do that ... I would hope that, if that's different than what we as a collective present to them, I would hope that they would then give us the opportunity to shape it in a way that's consistent with their decision but also that provides for a made-in-Waterloo region solution."